Sierra Leone: LAPO Charges One of the Lowest Interest Rate - Says MD

13 May 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Alfred Koroma

LAPO, Micro finance Bank limited committed to the empowerment of low income earners through access to response safe financial services has one of the lowest interest rate, Managing Director, Gabriel Eshiague.

Most of the things LAPO do are actually negotiable. The company looks at clients' needs and their ability to be able to link up with the company's obligation in times of the facility it gives out to them, he said.

The director of the micro finance company said this in an interview on Star TV the Economic Forum program.

LAPO has offers various categories of products including Small Business Loans (SBL), meant for medium or small scale businesses and Small Medium Enterprise (SME) loans, for businesses that are a little bit higher, Eshiague said, adding that 75 percent of their products go to women.

LAPO which has been operating in Sierra Leone for over 14years and currently has over 70 thousand clients with a presence in 14 out of the 16 Districts of the country.

In addition to its diversified presence in the country, the company is also going digital in times of activities and operations, making it easier for a lot of people to be able to access their services without going to their offices.

