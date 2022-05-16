Zimbabwe: Zinara Avails $18m for Chikomba Roadworks

Roadworks have commenced in Chikomba district after ZINARA availed $18 million for the rehabilitation of roads under Chikomba Rural District Council.

Some roads in Chikomba were damaged by Cyclone Idai and they are now being rehabilitated to make them accessible.

Chairperson of the Chikomba Rural District Council Mr Israel Dhikinya thanked the Second Republic for being supportive and ensure funds are availed towards road networks in the district.

"We received $18 million from Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) and the funds came at a good time when we are focusing on improving our road network in the district. As you are aware, Chikomba is one of the districts which were hard hit by Cyclone Idai and some roads were badly damaged so we are now working on rehabilitating them and as we speak, road works are progressing.

"We want to thank President Mnangagwa and the Government for standing with us and making sure funds are availed for the roads," Mr Dhikinya said.

Meanwhile, Mutoko Rural District Council will also soon start rehabilitation and upgrading several roads after receiving $5.5 million from ZINARA.

Several roads were destroyed by incessant rains in and around Mutoko and they are in need of rehabilitation.

Mutoko RDC engineer Makore said already, plans are at an advanced stage for road works to commence.

"We got 5,5 million last week and we are at the planning stage. The funds will be used to rehabilitate our roads in Mutoko," he said.