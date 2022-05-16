Zimbabwe: Gateway Stream 'Redefined' Show Set for June

The case of who pulls more strings in the local music scene is still debatable. Day after day, as new enigmas appear, so does the argument shift. Could it be that there might no longer be the big one?

But it is fact and not fiction that the music industry is alive and kicking, its pots are cooking the broth.

Years back, there were the big five musicians, of which if you saw them on posters or having a show definitely never to miss. Even then, questions were still being questioned and truly, what defines big in music?

Rarely these days do you find some of the local big artistes performing at the same stage.

Some would ask, is it about pride or they fear to divide their fans at the show thus if one is done then the fans leave too?

Like what they do in some countries, especially when African giants go international, it will be their show.

Back home a series of artistes will be on line warming the stage for the headline act, whether local or international.

But nowadays, some artistes want the limelight themselves, not even wanting to share.

Thus seems now with the much awaited shows dubbed "Redefined" hosted by award winning Gateway Stream which is part of Rainbow Tourism Group have somehow during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic could be credited for giving local artistes a chance to perform virtually.

Now they have chosen to "redefine" the showbiz and in a month they are doing the "undisputed", something never done or heard before having three giants on one stage.

Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Nutty O.

Yes, some of the opinion is that it's not new as they have once shared a stage on various platform, but this was is exceptional.

The three of them only.

Remember in 2020, Gateway Stream hosted "Best of both Worlds", featuring Jah Prayzah and Winky D, but too bad it was more of a virtual experience as they only had a handful of fans.

On June 18, history will be made, where fans get to witness live for the first time having three acts - the most wanted artistes in Zimbabwe.

Well, beef or no beef as some fans would love to say, it is happening in the music. Trio is subject to scrutiny all the time.

Truth has it that the three artistes do not hate each other, it is just about prestige and only their fans on social media are the one creating unnecessary "beefs".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But with such a high magnitude show, if the three collaborate and do a song, they definitely deserve an Oscar.

Close sources revealed that they will not do that to the fact that is where their "Samson hair" strength, is on the pride, power and prestige.

However, organisers of the show have said preparations are at an advanced stage as they want to bring an epic show.

"The event will start late afternoon 4pm, and will be hosted at the Harare International Conference Centre and tickets will start selling from tomorrow at respectable selected stores, who are also our partners," said Gateway Streams Music manager Elton Kurima.

He said only disc jockey Iroq will also be part of entertainers and the show will only have those three musicians.

In an interview with one of the performers, Nutty O, said it was a dream come true for him to be amongst the greats.

"I feel special to be on this list as I have always wanted to be part of the leading narrative.

"I always seek to deliver and promise fireworks at the show. I have started preparing my act," he said.

The "Handipere Power" hit-maker added that he would love to collaborate with both artistes given a chance.