Gambia: 21 Gambian Young Women in Middle East Call for Repatriation

An audio has emerged in which about 21 Gambian girls somewhere in the Middle East have spoken about the degrading conditions they are currently undergoing and thus called on The Gambia government to urgently intervene for their immediate repatriation.

The development comes amid a recent surge in the number of Gambians seeking work in the Middle East. Most of these victims fall prey to their scammers, who often promise them better working conditions but upon arrival, what they experience is just dehumanizing.

In the audio, obtained by The Point, a lady said she consulted a woman that she needed a job and the woman promised her a decent job in one of the Arab countries.

"The woman requested for my passport and within two weeks my documents were processed. Upon arrival, my supposed employer picked me up and requested for my passport. I then asked why and his response was 'I was sold to him and he is in control of me from now on.'

She said since her arrival she works almost 24 hours each day. She added she cleans, launders, cooks, takes care of his mother, and does gardening among others on a daily basis.

"I barely eat to my satisfaction or eat good food. He decides when and what time I should eat. I am leaving a nightmare. All I ask for is help to go back home," one of the ladies said.

