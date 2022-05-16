Gambia: Immigration Thrash Jam City to Bolster 1st Tier Promotion Aspirations

Immigration on Wednesday defeated Jam City 3-0 in their week-20 clash played at the Real de Banjul Football Field to bolster their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League promotion aspirations.

The Immigration boys thumped Gunjur United 2-0 in their previous league match before their encounter with Jam City, who slipped to Bombada 3-2.

Immigration netted three brilliant goals in the match without Jam City responding to boost their First Division League promotions ambitions.

The win earned Immigration 32 points and they will contend to win their remaining league matches to gain promotion to the country's Elite League next season.

Jam City dropped to 16th place on the Second-Tier table with 18 points after losing to Immigration.