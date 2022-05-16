Gambia: Papa Gassama Exonerated By FIFA

Luigi Collina, president of the FIFA Referees Committee has said that: "We watched the return match Cameroon-Algeria more than 15 times no mistake involving referee Bakary Papa Gassama."

We say to him well done!

"Mr. Gassama is one of the best referees in the world. Cela amused us to read that he was corrupted. My young colleague never dirty his honor."

"Algeria had another agenda in mind (win stay quiet or lose and claim) seeing that this World Cup in Qatar is as if it was Algeria who organised it simply is an Arab country."

FIFA does not work on bias feelings do not exist. We have the charter and the men to make sure everything succeeds."

"We rejected Algeria's appeals for lack of evidence and veracity. Have a great party in Qatar!"