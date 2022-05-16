Gambia: Steve Biko, Team Rihno Share Spoils in 1st Division

13 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Steve Biko and Team Rihno on Wednesday shared the spoils in their 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League match after their goalless draw in their re-scheduled match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The duo came for the vital three points to fancy their chances of staying in the country's Premier League for another season but the match ended goalless.

The draw moved Steve Biko to sixth-place on the First Division League table with 24 points.

Team Rihno remained 13th place on the First Division League table with 20 points.

Steve Biko and Team Rihno both gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League last season after defeating Jam City and Gunjur United in their play-off matches.

