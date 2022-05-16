Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Remo Stars Overtake Rangers As Akwa United Hold Sunshine

Remo Stars have moved up to the third position on the NPFL log with Sunday's victory over Rangers

The concluding fixtures of Matchday 28 in the Nigeria Professional Football League were played across the country on Sunday.

In the six games, five home victories and a draw were recorded with a total of 13 goals scored.

The game in Ikenne between Remo Stars and Rangers was one of the most anticipated as the outcome could play a huge part in who gets the final continental slot for the third position on the NPFL table.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the home side who usurped Rangers to claim third place on the league table with 46 points.

Sikiru Alimi's first-half header was enough for Gbenga Ogunbote's boys to seal all three points.

Samuel Anakwe's freekick in the third minute signalled Remo's intentions. Andy Okpe's header from an Adebayo Olamilekan corner in the eighth minute also went wide.

Rangers almost went ahead in the 26th-minute through Ossy Martins but goalkeeper Kayode Bankole denied the midfielder with a save.

The search for an opener continued for the homers with Okpe's free header from Sikiru Alimi failing to hit the target in the 29th minute.

Alimi finally broke the deadlock for Ogunbote's side with a header to Stanley Okorom's cross in the 40th minute.

Remo Stars having gotten a goal pushed for the second as the first half ended with the hosts in front at Ikenne.

The second half didn't experience many attacks between both sides as Remo Stars held on to the lone goal victory.

This Rangers' defeat was their first this season in the southwest where they had earned three points against three different teams. The defeat saw them drop to the fourth position with 45 points.

Elsewhere, at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Kwara United stunned Shooting Stars 3-1 to keep up their pursuit of a continental slot in the league.

A goal in the first half from Samad Kadiri and second-half goals from Adesina Gata and Ayobami Junior respectively sealed victory for the Afonja Warriors as Opeoluwa Olufemi's effort late in the game was just a consolation goal for the visitors.

After earlier misses, Kadiri fired a shot that went past goalkeeper Deitan Ogundare in the 38th minute to give the home side the lead.

Kwara United continued their dominance in the second half after finishing the first half with a goal advantage.

Gata doubled the lead for the warriors from a through pass from Alao Danbani in the 60th minute. 3SC fought back and Moses Omoduemuke's chance to half the lead from Malomo Taofeek's cross was deflected to a corner in the 64th minute.

Four minutes later, Kwara United compounded Shooting Stars' woes with a third goal from Ayobami Junior.

The forward received a pass from Danbani, who had dribbled past two Shooting Stars' players to record his second assist of the game.

The Oluyole Warriors were able to grab a consolation goal from Opeoluwa Olufemi in the 94th minute.

Kwara United's victory keeps them in the fifth position with 43 points while Shooting Stars maintain the 11th position with 37 points.

In other games played, Plateau United defeated Wikki Tourists 3-1 at the New Jos Stadium.

A brace from Jesse Akila and Ibrahim Buhari in the first and second half of the game helped Plateau United cut Rivers United's lead to four points as they maintain the second spot with 58 points.

Stalemate

The only draw of the week was between Sunshine Stars and Akwa United at the Akure Township Stadium.

It was another moment for Ayodeji Ayeni, the former gaffer of Sunshine Stars to visit the club he rescued from relegation last season.

The former coach of the Akure Gunners before the match paid homage to the fans and leadership of the club where he managed till the end of the first half of the season.

The first 10 minutes of the game were all about the Akure Gunners who initiated lots of offensive moves to get an early goal.

Sunshine Stars created another chance to break the deadlock with a header from Kolade Adeniji but goalkeeper Adeyinka was forced to clear the danger in the fourth minute. The attack resulted in a corner that was saved by Adeyinka.

Four minutes later, Kolade Adeniji's subversive cross was blocked by Adeyinka.

Babatunde Bello in the 15th minute fired an audacious freekick after a foul on Seth Mayi.

Another chance for the Akure Gunners to take the moment was shattered after Dauda Mutii's freekick hit the woodwork in the 29th minute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bello Babatunde with another freekick failed to mark his trademark as Sunshine Stars' goalkeeper Japheth Opubo denied the midfielder with a save in the 33rd minute.

The first half ended in a stalemate with Akwa United's defender, Samson Gbadebo, being solid at the helm of defence. The quest for a goal continued for both sides in the second half of the game.

Ejike Uzoechi's effort in the box failed to go past Adeyinka Adewale who denied Sunshine Stars another chance to break the deadlock in the 62nd minute.

With chances thwarted by both sides' defence, the game ended in a stalemate in Akure.

Akwa United's draw keeps them in the seventh position with 41 points while Sunshine Stars also stay in the eighth position with 38 points.

Results

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 3-1 3SC

Remo Stars 1-0 Rangers

Plateau United 3-1 Wikki Tourist

Katsina United 1-0 Nasarawa United

MFM 2-1 Kano Pillars