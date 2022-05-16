Namibia: French Players Take the Honours

FRENCH players dominated the awards at the ITF J5 Junior Tennis tournament in Windhoek over the weekend, winning both the boys and girls singles titles.

In the boys competition, the unseeded Evan Jarzaguet continued his giant-killing act when he convincingly beat the top seed Benedict Badza of Zimbabwe in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Jarzaguet, who was unseeded for the tournament, beat several seeded players on his way to winning the title.

In the first round he beat the eighth-seeded Marshall Hulett of South Africa 5-7, 7-6, 6-0; in the second round he beat Theo Nilsson of Sweden 6-1, 6-1; in the quarterfinals he beat the second seed, Mark Nawa of Botswana, 6-1, 6-0; and in the semifinals he beat the third seeded Yarona Morule of South Africa 6-3, 6-3.

Badza, meanwhile, had a smoother ride, as he only faced unseeded players en route to the final.

In the first round he beat Tefy Rabarijaona of Madagascar 6-0, 6-0; in the second round he beat Jovan Lubbe of South Africa 6-0, 6-1; in the quarterfinals he beat Elias Hoxha of Austria 6-4, 6-4, and in the semifinals he beat Francois van Wyk of South Africa 6-1, 6-1.

Badza and Calum Jestin of South Africa however got the better of Jarzaguet and his compatriot Yoshka Sborowsky in the boys final, with a 3-6, 7-6, 10-5 victory to win the title.

In the girls singles competition the top seeded Dune Vaissaud of France was in a class of her own as she won the title with ease, after beating Andraina Voavy 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

After receiving a bye in the first round, she beat Harena Voaviandraina of Madagascar 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals; the seventh seeded Annika Kleinhans of South Africa 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals; and the third seeded Erin McKenzie of South Africa 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Vaissaud won a second title when she teamed up with Shahd Habib of Egypt to beat Vera Sokolova of Russia and Rune van Wyk of South Africa 6-3, 3-6 in the girls doubles final.

The Namibia Tennis Association will, meanwhile, host a second ITF junior tournament when the J4 tournament gets underway at the Central Tennis Courts in Olympia today.