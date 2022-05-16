Namibia: Pensioner Arrested Over Selling Dagga

16 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

A PENSIONER (66) has been arrested at Outjo in connection with dealing in cannabis.

A police report says the pensioner was found in possession of 47 packets of dagga and three cannabis plants.

The discovery was allegedly made during a police operation at the town on Friday.

During the same operation two females (17 and 24) were arrested after allegedly being found in possession of one full arm of cannabis and 13 'ballies', valued at N$3 200.

The suspects are set to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court today.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X