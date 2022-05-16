Namibia: Pensioner Arrested Over Selling Dagga

A PENSIONER (66) has been arrested at Outjo in connection with dealing in cannabis.

A police report says the pensioner was found in possession of 47 packets of dagga and three cannabis plants.

The discovery was allegedly made during a police operation at the town on Friday.

During the same operation two females (17 and 24) were arrested after allegedly being found in possession of one full arm of cannabis and 13 'ballies', valued at N$3 200.

The suspects are set to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court today.