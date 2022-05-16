Tanzania: President Samia Approves 23.3 Per Cent Pay Raise

14 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has endorsed a proposed salary increment including minimum wage for public servants by 23.3 percent, the State House announced on Saturday.

Being a case, the Government plans to spend 9.7tri/- in the fiscal year 2022/23 to pay salaries of public servants in the central and local governments, institutions, parastatals and agencies, pushing the wage bill to 2022/23 by Sh1 .59tri/-.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus stated that the Head of State had approved the salary increase proposal which was presented by the Prime Minister; Kassim Majaliwa at the State House in Dodoma.

The statement added that the decision was subject to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), domestic revenues expected to be collected in the FY 2022/2023 and according to the state of both national and global economy.

