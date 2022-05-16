Kenya: Obesity, Overweight Cases Among Reasons Why Max International Launched in Kenya

Nairobi — United States-based Max International is now in East Africa, with the first stop in Nairobi, Kenya- with a motive of helping the people live a healthy life and boost their immunity against diseases.

Among its initiatives in Kenya will be to help people manage their weight, amidst growing cases of obesity in the country, and more so among those living in urban areas.

The company plans to setup its main hub in Nairobi to serve the East African market.

It develops and distributes proprietary and patent-protected nutritional supplements, weight loss, and beauty products.

Max International Chief Executive Officer Joseph F. Voyticky said the company will offer a range of products to fulfill nutritional needs, each promoting cellular health and overall wellness.

Voyticky said cases of obesity and overweight in Kenya were a major health concern, which the company through its products, hopes to complement other efforts by the Ministry of Health in reducing them.

If not addressed, he said weight and obesity issues can become a major health burden to the country.

Some of the products include Cellgevity - Advanced Riboceine Technology, Max ATP - RiboCeine Fuel - Peak Performance for Everyone, Max N-Fuze - Nutritional Replenishment, Max ONE - Focused RiboCeine Supplementation, Max GXL - Unique NAC Formula, Max 357 - Arctic Cod Omega Blend and Max Switch - Dietary Supplement Capsules among others.

"We offer the very best technology in promoting the wellbeing of every single person," he said during the launch of the company in Kenya, in a colourful ceremony held in Westland.

"If you don't have your health, you have nothing. No one thinks about anything else if they are not healthy. You can put our products to a test."

Statistics by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, captured in a 2018 report, indicate that overweight and obesity in Kenya increase the risk for raised blood glucose levels and high blood pressure.

In Kenya, CDC said, one study found the prevalence of obesity to be 60.3 percent among urban residents and 19.5 percent among rural residents.

The higher risk of obesity among women in urban areas of Kenya is associated with increased consumption of high-calorie and high-fat diets, the report noted.

It points out that a high proportion of women in Kenya are overweight or obese.

"Our study indicates that women from urban areas and women with high socioeconomic status make up the largest proportion of women who are overweight or obese," reads the report

Kenya has growing middle-class income earners, whom he said are increasingly investing in their wellbeing and more so now when the World Health Organisation has asked people to invest in boosting their immunity to be able to fight diseases like COVID-19 and others.

"People are now asking themselves on what they can do proactively to be ready and healthy. We are offering products that are of superior quality."

Voyticky pointed out, "One of the most effective ways to do so is to ensure that our immune systems are in better shape and one of the proven ways to that is to live well and enhance our level of Glutathione."

"Antioxidants are substances that mitigate damage to cells caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental toxins, stress, and other pressures. Glutathione is the most important and abundant antioxidant in the human body."

Glutathione is considered the master antioxidant that exists inside every one of the trillions of cells that make up the human body.

It plays roles as an antioxidant and an anti-toxin, effectively providing a major defense system against illness and aging.

Glutathione production naturally declines as a person ages and bodily stores are depleted when one is stressed, lack sleep, or have suffered prolonged illnesses.