Kenya: After Recovering From Suspected Food Poisoning in Nairobi, Olympic Champion Marcel Jacobs to Make 100m Return on Home Turf

Rome — Olympic 100 metre champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will make his long-awaited return to the distance next week when he races at a meeting in Savona, organisers announced on Saturday.

In a statement organisers said that Jacobs had made a decision "from the heart" to race at the event on the Italian Riviera, where last year he recorded his first ever time under 10 seconds.

Jacobs was scheduled to open his outdoor season at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi last weekend, but pulled out of the race on the eve of the race after suffering suspected food poisoning.

Jacobs had to be admitted at the Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital just opposite the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani where he was treated overnight and travelled back home on Monday this week after being discharged.

African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala was one of those who visited him at the hospital with a basket of gifts and wished him quicker recovery.

"We were given very good care by the doctors and I want to thank everyone responsible for the part they played and also thanks to Ferdinand for the visit," Jacobs said after being discharged.

Jacobs had been touted for a battle with Omanyala as well as Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley in the 100m at the Kip Classic.

In his absence, Omanyala triumphed after clocking 9.85secs, ahead of Kerley who ran his second race in a week at Friday night's Doha leg of the Diamond League.

Meanwhile, also taking part in the race in Italy will be two of Jacobs' teammates from Italy's stunning 100m relay triumph in Japan, Lorenzo Patta and Fausto Desalu.

-Additional information from AFP