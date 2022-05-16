Nigeria: Multi-Award-Winning Short Film "Stupid Finder" Debuts On YouTube

The new Nollywood short film streaming on YouTube has amassed hundreds of views after its release

A multi-award-winning short movie, "Stupid Finder", has officially premiered on YouTube.

The short film was released on Friday on EbonyLife creative academy platform on YouTube.

The new Nollywood short film streaming on YouTube has amassed hundreds of views after its release.

"Stupid Finder" was written by Hope Matthew and directed by Dotun Ololade and Sylvester Ahonsi.

The short film, featuring new talents from EbonyLife Creative Academy, was produced by Eric Nwanso, Lawrence Iweriebor, Imoh Eboh and Stephanie Ugbeye.

"Stupid Finder" takes its cue from the happenings around various rural communities and areas in Lagos, Nigeria.

Since its debut at the EbonyLife Creative Academy graduation in 2022, where it won the best picture, best screenplay, best director, best male lead actor, best editing, best costume design, best art director, and best final mix and music, the short film has gotten a lot of attention.

The movie talks about brotherhood and a new path of discovery.

The short film features new talents and alumni of the EbonyLife Creative Academy, including Ezekiel Abayomi, Akorede Ajayi, Ayodeji Adejumo, and Joy Chioma Obilo.

Speaking on the purpose of the film, co-director Dotun Ololade, stated: What we did with Stupid Finder is simple; we used storytelling to engage the Nigerian communities on complex social issues in a relatable way and make sense of the problems we are addressing.

According to Mr Ololade, the short film is relevant and timely as it explores how some Nigerians survive and their chances of carving a path out of life.

Plot

The movie tells the story of two brothers, Simon and Ola, who survive by stealing from the rich to provide for their daily necessities of life.

The storyline focuses on the challenge of the lower social class and the rivalry between good and evil.

While Ola tries to make a decent living as a dispatch rider, his elder brother, Simon, feels threatened by his brother's morality.