Burundi: Flambeau Du Centre FC Lift Burundi Premier League Title

Gitega based Flambeau du Centre FC are the 2021/2022 Burundi Primus Premier League champions.

Flambeau du Centre FC defeated Athletico New Oil Football Academy 2-1 in their last League match played on Saturday at the Umuco Stadium.

Leonard Gakwaya gave Flambeau du Centre the lead after 38 minutes, before Arafat Yasser Tuyisenge leveled matters for Athletico New Oil Football Academy in the 59th minute. It was Issa Hakizimana who converted a penalty in added time to ensure Flambeau Du Centre picked maximum points to lift the title.

Going into the last day of the League Bumamuru FC who topped the table for most of the season needed to pick a win to lift the trophy, but their 2-1 defeat to Messager Ngozi 2-1 at the Urunani Stadium saw them finish in third place.

Flambeau du Centre FC picked 53 points, while Athletic New Oil Academy finished second with 52 points and Bumamuru FC in third place with 51 points. Messager Ngozi, who lifted the trophy last season finished a distant 7th with 46 points.

"We have worked really hard to win this trophy. It has been a very difficult season where going into the last day any of the three teams could lift the title," said Flambeau du Centre's striker Gakwaya.

The three teams that have been relegated to the lower Division include; Royal FC, Flambeau de l'Est and Les Crocos FC.