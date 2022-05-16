Nigeria: 2023 - Ekweremadu Sues for Peace Ahead of PDP Primaries

Ahead of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, primary elections, the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Sunday, called on politicians in Enugu State and Nigeria at large to embrace politics devoid of rancour and acrimony in order to ensure peaceful exercise.

Senator Ekweremadu equally bemoaned recent violence and attacks which charaterised political activities in Enugu State, adding that he has continued to engage Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and other stakeholders in the state on the need to eschew bloodshed and violence during and after electoral processes in the state.

He made the call at the university town of Nsukka when Comrade Anthony Alumona organized an Appreciation/Post Birthday Dinner Treat in his honour at his home in Odenigbo, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

"You always find camps in politics. That is why leaders need to find accommodation for one another. Leaders need to keep discussing in order to ensure that there is peace in the polity because when there is no peace, nobody can operate or lead anybody. We have been engaging with other leaders of the state, including Governor Ugwuanyi to ensure that there would be peaceful primary elections in all the parts of Enugu State.

"We have witnessed some disturbances, violence and attacks in different parts of the state recently. If we don't stop it now, we are going to have explosive primaries. That is why we need to start making these appeals and talking to ourselves. We are also mobilising the security agencies to ensure that no life would be lost in this process. We have about 280 people vying for House of Assembly seats, you can imagine the competition. So, if we don't make these appeals and mobilise security, it is going to be chaotic.

"I have been engaging the Governor about it and he has assured me that he would do something about it by talking to everybody and by mobilising the security agencies to keep the state safe. But most importantly, we need to mobilise our conscience to see that these are our people and if we start fighting, some people will lose their lives and it is not good for us.

"Since I started my politics, nobody has died in the process and I don't want this one to be different. I want leaders to make the same commitment to peace. I want our leaders to know that power comes direct from God, not barrels of gun," he said.

While talking about his friendship with Governor Ugwuanyi, he said "I want to express my gratitude to my brother and friend, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Enugu State. We have known each other for over 30 years and our friendship has remained intact. Just about two years ago, some people tried to destroy that relationship. They brought all kinds of rumour just to make us enemies, but we have disappointed them because our friendship is still intact just like when we started," he said.

He thanked the host, Comrade Alumona, and other party stakeholders for their show of love, prayers and support, adding that his government will pay prior attention to Uzo-Uwani, Isi-Uzo , and Enugu East Local Government Areas, which according to him, are the most challenged in the state if he wins the governorship election in 2023.