Liberia: 'Very Scary' FPA News Desk Chief Describes Search of His Vehicle By Unknown Person(s)

Monrovia — Some members of the Press Union of Liberia are calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to immediately investigate the burglary of journalist Lennart Dodoo's vehicle to determine if it was related to his reporting, and hold those responsible to account.

On Saturday unidentified individuals broke into the FrontPageAfrica editor's vehicle at his residence, scattered documents placed in the pocket of the back seat and gloves box, but did not take anything else from the car, an action Dodoo suggests that criminals were searching for specific documents.

"It's surprising because there were two cars parked in my compound. Only my car was broken into. They opened the gloves box and scattered all the documents I had in there. They were mostly car documents. I wouldn't keep any sensitive document in my car, of course," Dodoo said.

According to him, he will be filing a formal complaint with the Press Union of Liberia and the Liberia National Police on Monday.

Some of Dodoo's colleagues in the media who responded to a post on Facebook he did announcing the burglary of his vehicle called on the Liberia National Police to launch an immediate investigation and prosecute those involved. "This is scary and needs urgent investigation," says Naway Gumeh of the State-run Liberia Broadcasting System.

Freelance journalist Michael Roberts also weighed in on the subject: "Lennart Dodoo, they're at it again! Please be careful my dear brother! As an objective journalist in a gullible society, you need to watch your every move! But I assure you that our God, Yahweh, will continue to protect you from evil men and women as you serve your generation! Stay blessed."

Another journalist wrote: "It is Scary! Now that they know you don't keep your evidence in your car, they might come for your directly. We should lift this to the highest levels. Be safe!"

Some journalists also believed the robbery was an attempt to intimidate Dodoo and make him stop reporting on critical national issues. "We believe the robbery might be linked to his work because only his equipment was stolen," one journalist said.

Over the past week, Dodoo has been reporting extensively on the alleged money laundering case involving Criminal Defendant Sheik Bassirou Kante and his associates.