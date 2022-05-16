Liberia: ForumCIV Signs MOU With Cepres International University and Cuttington University to Implement Its 'Our Land' Program

Gbarnga — ForumCIV, a politically and religiously unaffiliated Swedish member-based civil society organization working on a global scale with development cooperation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cuttington University and Cepres International University - two Bong-based institutions.

The MOU defines the terms and conditions of the 'Strategic Partnership' between the two universities regarding support for the implementation of the ForumCIV Liberia's 'Our Land Programme' in Liberia.

According to ForumCIV's Country Manager, Asa David Chon, forming a 'Strategic Partnership' to collaborate with ForumCIV Liberia during the implementation of ForumCIV Liberia's programme titled 'Our Land: A pathway to sustainable ownership and land use for Women and Youth in Liberia.

Chon said in late 2021, the Embassy of Sweden near Monrovia and ForumCIV Liberia entered into a 50 million Swedish, which is about Krona grant agreement for a four-year period (2022-2025) program, focusing on strengthening civil society to become become vibrant and active players for the promotion and the protection of democracy and human rights, gender equality, environment, and climate change.

Chon said the parties to the agreement have the following obligations, including to collaborate for and coordinate the implementation of key components of ForumCIV Liberia's new programme named: "Our Land: A pathway to sustainable ownership and land use for Women and Youth in Liberia, which will be implemented in Bomi, Bong and Grand Gedeh counties.

He said the parties will also have a mutual agreement on the activities, timelines, resources, and cost for the implementation of earmarked activities under the programme "Our Land".

The parties, according to Chon, will observe and promote Human Rights and Democracy, Gender Equality, Accountability and Transparency, and Climate Change.

Chon added that the two universities will undertake a joint observance of relevant international awareness day where applicable and to collaborate on the running of ForumCIV Resource Center in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The acting president of Cuttington University, Dr. Romelle Horton, praised ForumCIV for the farsightedness and said the partnership would help young Liberians to explore new opportunities that will benefit their lives. "This is a monumental project that will inspire so many young people that are going to benefit from this, and as such we are so grateful to ForumCIV for providing the space."

Silas Juahkollie, a representative of Cepres International University, extolled ForumCIV, for the efforts and described it as monumental. "I'm grateful to ForumCIV. This is a very huge opportunity and we hope to encourage all of our students to put in their all," he said.

ForumCIV Liberia's operations involve in four main areas, including development cooperation, sub-granting, advocacy, and capacity building development. In these areas, ForumCIV implements and supports more than a hundred projects in 80 country around the world. ForumCIV's vision for "a just and sustainable world where all people have the power to affect change".