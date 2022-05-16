Liberia: 83-Year-Old Ex-President Sirleaf Undergoes Nerve Surgery - Says She's Recovering and Will Return to Work Soon

Monrovia — Ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has successfully undergone surgery to fix a compressed nerve.

In a tweet, the 83-year-old Nobel Laureate stated: "I have just had a successful surgery to fix a compressed nerve, and am recovering well with my family. I'm looking forward to being back to work soon. I thank everyone for their prayers and good wishes."

President Sirleaf has been out of politics since completing her 12-year rule as President in 2018.

She has since been active with The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development which was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for change across Africa by helping unleash its most abundant untapped power--its women. It officially launched on International Women's Day, 8 March 2020.

Through a unique blend of programming, advocacy, research, and exhibitions, the Center advances women's public leadership and social development. As the first democratically elected woman president in Africa, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is passionate about supporting the next generation of women in public leadership.