Kenya: Kalonzo Ditches Azimio, Picks Running Mate for Revived State House Bid

Nairobi — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced that he will be vying for the presidency in the August 9 elections, after the party severed ties with the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga.

In a bid to to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his Deputy President designate.

Speaking at his party's command center on Monday, Musyoka explained that his decision came after consultations with top officials.

Musyoka's new move comes even as the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga named former Constitutional Affiars Minister Martha Karua as his running mate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

More to follow...