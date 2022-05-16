Kenya: Long Queues at Expressway Exits as Operators Struggle to Find Change

Nairobi — Two days after being opened to the public, motorists have decried that the Nairobi Expressway has created unnecessary traffic at the exit points, an issue which the Government says is caused by a lack of change by motorists.

While the tolling road which traverses through the city from Westlands to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA was meant to ease traffic for road users, several motorists gave a different experience.

Joshua Omukata, Nairobi area Traffic Commandant explained to Capital FM that the congestion was mainly a logistic issue caused by many motorists who did not have change(lose money) hence causing delays.

"We want to encourage motorists to use the electronic modes of payment that are available. This will make it easier for them and even reduce the traffic gridlock being experienced," he said.

"The gridlock is being experienced at the Museum Hill and Mlolongo exits. This is because many of the motorists are paying cash and it is taking a while to convert them to a lower denomination," chief corporate affairs officer of the Nairobi Expressway Leon Lee added.

Several users took it to Twitter decrying the long wait at the exit points of the road which starts from Mlolongo passing through JKIA and Nairobi's CBD to the James Gichuru junction along Waiyaki Way.

The road which was commissioned for trials by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia will not allow users to use M-Pesa limiting them to using cash or electronic cards.

Here are some of the concerns raised on Twitter.

08:42 Traffic at the exits. Surely. pic.twitter.com/Hzhm4pvANO via @lameck_muriithi

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

-- Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) May 16, 2022

As the Expressway conducts its trial run, they need to figure out a way of managing non-card/cash users because this is now causing traffic issues at exit points pic.twitter.com/Wfcv5JxPHE

-- #APorLa14 (@ThisManAura) May 16, 2022

You build @NrbXpressway_Ke & destroy the road you shall require to exit into & expect the infrastructure to serve any meaningful purpose.@PDUDelivery has executed all its projects with an emergency situation at the end.

It is one institution where ineptitude meets mediocrity.

-- Mûrwa mûndû (@Gicicio) May 16, 2022

It's 1st day of a work week. Improvements will come, people should be encouraged to go for the OBU which works automatically with little human intervention... .but hiyo cost is where I stop. 400bob one way??? Hapana. Hiyo ni tourist attraction site kama Nairobi national park

-- Political Discourse (@mlesterh) May 16, 2022