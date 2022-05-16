Tanzania: Mfaume - Tanzanian Pugilist Ready for Egypt's Said

16 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reported

TANZANIAN Professional boxer Mfaume Mfaume says he is sure to defeat Egyptian Abdumonem Said when they meet early next month in Dar es Salaam in a fight dubbed 'The Return of Nakoz King'.

The 10-round bout governed by World Boxing Federation (WBF) will be staged at Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam on June 10th this year.

The pugilists will fight to vie welterweight (69 kg) belt, according to the organizers

"I am well drilled for the maiden fight against the Egyptian after staying out of the ring over a year. I promise Tanzania a good and highly entertaining bout," said Mfaume.

The Tanzanian plans to officially pitch a training camp this week under the tutelage of Rama Jah.

"Now I am back after a long rest," he added.

The boxer's coach Raha Jah promised to give his boxer intensive training to enable him beat the Egyptian's challenge.

The 10-round bout's promoter Siah Mosha said before the main bout between Mfaume and Said, there will four undercard bouts between Oscar Oscar and Zimbabwean Hassan Milanzi at the same venue.

Also to exchange punches are Juma Choki who will face Issa Nampepeche who will be vying for PST and TPBRC belts.

Other bouts will be between Stumai Muki and Chimwemwe Banda while Hasimi Maya will lock horns with Mudochee Katembo from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

