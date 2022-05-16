Tanzania: British Companies Eye Tanzania As Investment Destination

A group of British companies working in clean energy, agriculture, healthcare and hotels have shown interest of investing in the country, thanks to government efforts to create good and friendly business environment.

This follows a successful and fruitful meeting between Association of Tanzania Oil & Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) Chairman of the Board, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim and UK Government's Department for International Trade and group of British companies interested.

During the meeting held in London recently, they discussed various opportunities for British companies to import & export products and services into the fast-growing Tanzanian market, and to invest in multi-sector projects.

The delegation will soon visit Tanzania to explore and conduct feasibility study in various areas of interests.

"This visit comes in response to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi Royal Tour campaign which was also aired here in UK media platforms that have attracted many investors' interest due to our friendly fiscal, regulatory, policies and lucrative opportunities both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar," he said.

He further noted that the government has been successful in marketing and promoting Tanzania in many parts of the world adding investment flow is now witnessed in different sectors of the economy.

"Tanzania has a lot of investment potential. We have enough land, population, wild life, water bodies, abundant natural resources and a great deal of attractions.

"The only task ahead of us is to make all this known to the outside world and also create conducive business environment,

This is exactly what our beloved President has been able to demonstrate practically and ATOGS is doing just that to support and promote," he added.