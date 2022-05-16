Tanzania: Govt Reinstates Support to Industrial Investors

The government has pledged to provide necessary support to industrial investors so that they can grow and expand their investments to bolster the sector's contribution to country's economic growth.

The remarks were made by the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Dr Ashatu Kijaji during her visits to various industries in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region over the weekend.

"We have come to listen to you, identify and address various challenges you face so that we can move and grow together," she said.

Dr Kijaji said the government continues to create friendly environment to attract more investors into the country's industrial sector.

"The move is important because it supports President Samia Suluhu Hassan relentless efforts to lure more investments and contribute to economic development," she said.

Winding up the tour of three factories in Bagamoyo District, Dr Kijaji said attracting more investments into the industrial sector will help the country's vision of creating 2.5 million jobs by 2025.

For example, the Bagamoyo sugar factory, one of the factories toured by the Minister is expected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs. The factory will start production come July this year.

Other factories visited are namely Tanfroz Limited that deals with the processing of local poultry breed and Frizz Leather factory licensed by the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).

The Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for Investment in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade Mr Ally Gugu said the factories using local produced raw materials like poultry create immense opportunities to small scale poultry farmers.

"We are here to support you (investors) to make sure your investment is realised in a win win situation," he said.

On his part, the EPZA Director General Mr Charles Itembe assured investors that the authority will continue to work closely with them to make sure they produce goods that are competitive in the market.

"At EPZA we provide various incentives to both local and foreign investors to make products that are competitive," he said.

A representative from Bagamoyo sugar factory Mr Hussein Sufian thanked the government for the support in making the sugar factory investment a reality.