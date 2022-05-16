Tanzanian Arts, Crafts See New Dawn

THE Tanzania Federation of Crafts & Arts (TAFCA) has come up with strategies to ensure artists access markets to their products through digital platforms and enable them to raise their income that also contributes to the country's economy.

This was said by TAFCA President Adrian Nyangamale during Arts Exhibition( Bimdashi Beyond Herself) held in Dar es Salaam at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center, that due to the challenges of lack of markets that have led some artistic works fail to progress.

The exhibition was organized by Indian High Commission, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center (SVCC) in Collaboration with Safina Kimbokota and Nevindie Godrich as part of Mother's Day celebration in which Tanzanian artists were able to showcase their arts works in a form of poetry, drawing, painting, craft photography, digital artworks, cartoons installation art and Sculpture.

"Recently, we held talks with a large overseas company to discuss how we can work together and support the crafts and arts industry in the country and they were interested in Tanzanian artists through the Dubai expo," he said.

Nyangamale commended the Indian High Commission through its cultural center for their support to provide opportunities for arts and crafts artists. "I call upon all Tanzanians to build a habit of visiting these exhibitions as art is medicine," he said.

According to National Arts Council of Tanzania, a survey shows there are 6 million artists of which 4 million are painters, sculptors, and potters.

In his remarks, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania,Binaya Pradhan said: "I am very pleased with Tanzania artists, as we are planning to have these similar events in the coming month as part of fostering India and Tanzania friendship and 60 years of diplomatic relations,".

He said the exhibition involved 36 young artists from across the country.

Also, SVCC has participated in and supports cultural activities and programmes organized by the Indian cultural and community associations and other local festivals in Tanzania this year.

On the same event, Artist Residence University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Department of Creative Arts, Safina Kimbokota who is also a curator, said the exhibition is partly celebrating the International Mother's Day and recognizing her contribution through the arts.