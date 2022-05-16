Tanzania: Crdb's Investment Seminar Key to Growth

CRDB Bank, one of the leading lenders in the land, has been in the frontline in educating people on various investment opportunities available in and outside the country.

The genesis of investment, according to experts, needs at least 80 per cent knowledge while the capital needs the remaining 20 per cent.

The bank organised a special investment seminar at its headquarters over the weekend where over 5,000 participated.

The Tanzania Investors Centre (TIC), Director of Investor Services, Mr John Mnali, said the efforts made by CRDB of providing investment education to would-be-investors was crucial and set to increase awareness of investment opportunities to the locals.

"We are relieved to see that CRDB is at the forefront in partnering with the government to raise awareness about investment opportunities while showing their willingness to provide capital to local investors as well," Mr Mnali said.

He said TIC was giving priority to local investors since the move not only uplift individual wellbeing but also increase the country's GDP.

University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Dr Daniel Mushi said there is a need for increasing citizens investment in knowledge which is a key to success of any project where 80 per cent is knowledge and the rest capital.

"People tend to think that capital for investment is just money or machines--this is completes merely 20 per cent of the project.

"But the remaining 80 per cent is knowledge that one needs to pinpoint the opportunities and calculate risks to map out project profitability," Dr Mushi said.

CRDB's Managing Director Abdulmajid Nsekela said the seminar aimed at opening up the local investors' eyes and entice them to participate in investment opportunities as well as gaining an understanding of the bank's services that will help elevating them to good investors.

"The government has already done a good job in strengthening up the environment and opening up doors of investment opportunities.

"As the leading bank in this country it is our duty to educate the public about these opportunities, said Mr Nsekela adding" we are also committed to empowering them to benefit from these opportunities through our innovative products and services package".

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Director of Business Development Ibrahim Mshindo said that a low number of local investors participation at portfolio investment frightening foreign investors to participate fully in capital markets.

"Investment education has been the biggest challenge leading to low number of participation, especially young investors, despite a number of incentive offered," Mr Mshindo said.

The seminar resource persons were experts and specialists in economics and investment from CRDB, TIC, DSE, Orbit Securities--stockbrokerage firm, Bankable Tanzania--financial planners, Global Alliance, and University of Dar es Salaam.

Some of the opportunities discussed include investing in a value chain in agriculture, manufacturing, energy, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and investment in capital markets including stock exchanges.