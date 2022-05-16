Somalia: 'Deeply Saddened' - PM Roble Condoles Death of UAE President

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Hussein Roble has sent his condolences to the people and government of the United Arab Emirates on the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates, HE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said: "We share the grief and sorrow of our brothers and sisters in the United Arab Emirates following the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, on Friday."

"On behalf of myself and the people of Somalia, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, the UAE government, the people and the leadership, the Arab and Islamic peoples, and the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, one of the leaders and leaders of the Arab and Islamic nations," he said. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Prime Minister Roble prayed to God to bless the deceased, his family, the people of the UAE and the Islamic Ummah in general with patience and faith.