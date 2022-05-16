Ghana: President Appoints Samuel Masubir Mahama MD of ECG

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, a legal practitioner, as Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He takes over from Kwame Agyeman-Budu, who attains the statutory retirement age of 60 years beginning from tomorrow.

Jones Ofori-Addo, who is the Deputy Managing Director responsible for sales, customer service and finance, was made Acting Managing Director on May 12, while government finalised the hunt for a substantive officer.

In the letter announcing Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama's appointment as the substantive MD of ECG which took effect Friday, on May 13, 2022, President Akufo-Addo urged the Energy Ministry to trigger necessary modalities to facilitate his regularisation in accordance with Company Act, 2019 (Act 992).

The letter of appointment from the Presidency sighted by the Ghanaian Times was signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Badiatuo.

Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama is a lawyer and a partner at the law firm, Dubik and Associates.

He has worked in both the private and public sectors for nearly two decades.

During his tenure in the public sector, he worked with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) whose sole aim is to promote foreign direct investment in Ghana, Dubik Mahama served as the head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the GIPC.

During his business life, he has focused mainly on the energy sector where he has worked with American companies such as Bridgewell Resources LLC based in Portland Oregon, Gulf South Forest Products based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Elsewedy Electricals based in Cairo, Egypt for a decade now.

Mahama has wide experience in consulting for local energy, mining, and engineering firms by assisting them to identify viable projects with necessary funding for turnkey projects.

He also serves on the Board of a few companies including Wilkins Engineering Limited, De-Montag Company Limited and Ghana Industrial Holding Company (GIHOC).