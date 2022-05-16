Ghana: Ashaiman MCE Courts Investors for Early Completion of Market Complex

The Chief Executive of Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (MCE), Mr Albert BoakyeOkyere, has urged banking institutions in the country to partner Best Point Savings and Loans Limited to expedite action on the construction of the Ashaiman Ultra-Modern Complex.

He explained that although Best Point had been the sole financier of the project in the municipality, it would be prudent for other financial institutions to join in ensuring that it was completed promptly.

"The assembly have been approached by some banks to partner the sole financier to help execute the project. We hope these banks will enter into negotiations with Best Point.

"We further envisage that other investors will come knocking at our doors soon," he stated.

MrOkyere courted the investment community, when he and members of the assembly's monitoring team toured the project site, near the Ashaiman Main Lorry Station on Thursday.

Estimated at GH¢ 60 million, the multi-purpose market complex is said to be the first of its kind in the country due to its uniqueness, according to the project engineers.

It is a tripartite arrangement signed among the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Best Point Savings and Loans and the contractors, Acheamfour and Sons Company (replaced by Nat Uprising Company Ltd).

The MCE noted that apart from all the components that formed a market complex, the Ashaiman model had created a space for hawkers to lure them from trading on the roads and competing with speeding vehicles, with its attendant dangers.

He appealed to the market queens to sensitise traders operating in the area to cooperate with the contractor, so that work could be completed as scheduled.

"We have given the contractor 18 months to finish work which began in February this year, and there would be no excuses for delays. Soon the second phase would commence and we expect traders to relocate peacefully.

All affected traders would be temporarily relocated and they should accept their new places," he cautioned.

He explained that biometric data had been taken from all affected traders and once they fulfilled their financial and other obligations, they would be allocated stores or stalls when the project was completed.

Mr Nathaniel Amankwah, a representative of the construction firm, said the complex would consist of 110 stores and stalls tailored to suite all manner of traders, places for keeping traders' wares, two 40-seater toilet facilities, banking halls and multi-purpose conference centre, health post and rest arena.

Other facilities include a kindergarten, fire tender station, police post, open space for hawkers, lorry terminal including a duplex for parking.