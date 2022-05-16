Ghana: NFG Executive Retained Till 2025

Delegates of the Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) have voted unanimously to retain the current Executive Board of the Federation in office until 2025.

The board got the nod at its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (Congress) held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The next election of the Federation will be held by the end of April, 2025.

In a resolution, before the vote, delegates stated that in view of the forth-coming Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in August, 2023 in Accra which the national senior netball team, Golden Maidens, will participate, the current Executive Board should continue to be in office as their work has been commendable.

The delegates also considered the fact that the current Executive Board have started with the ground work to prepare the national team towards the Games and would therefore need continuity.

The resolution further applauded the current Executive Board for the effective contribution to the development and progress of netball in Ghana and urged them to continue to forge ahead in order to lift the standard of the sport in Ghanaas contained in a release signed by president of the NFG, Rev. Emmanuel D. Nikoi.

The Executive Board members that retained their positions included President,Rev. Emmanuel D. Nikoi, Vice-President (Northern Sector), Mr. C. O. Quao, Vice President (Southern Sector), Mr. Johannes W. Prah, General Secretary, Ernest Nana Yaw Owusu Dankyi and Deputy General Secretary, Priscilla Amuzu.

Others were Director of Technical Affairs, Kofi Asamoah Acheampong, Deputy Director of Technical Affairs, Eugene Nii Ayitey Tetteh, Protocol/ Welfare Officer, Grace Ashietey, Deputy Protocol/ Welfare Officer, Esther Agyeman Badu and National Sports Authority (NSA) Representative/Liaison Officer, Gifty Koshie Mills.

In a related development, the netball federation has appointed businessman Kwame Dwowo,as a Patron.

It has also appointed Chief of Adibia We Clan of Ada, Nene Odeopeor Siada and Queen mother of Adibia We Traditional Clan of Ada, NaanaAdiki Manyeyo Adi also as Patrons.

A former Chairman of the Ghana Athletics Association (GTA), Ambassador George Haldane Lutterodt, is a Chief Patron of the federation and has supported it over the years.