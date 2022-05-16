Ghana: John Mahama Eulogises Late Ndebugre

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, May 14, 2022, visited the home of the late John Ndebugre in Accra to commiserate with his family. The former MP for Zebilla died on Friday, May 6, 2022 in his home in Zebilla, Upper East Region after a period of illness.

Signing a book of condolence, President Mahama wrote: "So shocked to learn of your sudden passing. You've been an elder brother, mentor and comrade. Your words of advice and good counsel have served me well in my political career. Rest in peace, my big brother."

Mr Mahama was accompanied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka, NDC MP for Bawku West, Mahama Ayariga, NDC MP for Builsa North, James Agalga and other officials of the NDC.

The late politician and lawyer, was known to be a vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues.

He spoke on many legal and political issues in the media, as he was often relied upon as a resource person.

He pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and was subsequently called to the bar in 1988 after reading law.

He served in other capacities until he fell out with the late Jerry John Rawlings. He left behind a widow and four children. The private legal practitioner hails from Tinmonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Political career

Mr John Akparibu Ndebugre served as PNDC Secretary in the then Northern Region with the renowned lawyer, Martin Amidu as his deputy at the time.

He served as MP from 2004 to 2009 on the ticket of his party, the PNC in the Zebilla Constituency of the Upper East Region.

When he lost the seat in 2009, he decided to run as an Independent Candidate in the next election because he had fallen out with executives of the PNC over some internal party issues. He still lost that election to the NDC's Cletus Avoka.

After losing, he announced his defection from the PNC to the NPP, and went ahead to contest as an Assembly Member, a position many felt was a demotion, but he saw it as service to his people.

Unfortunately, he lost that Assembly election at Tinmonde in the Bawku West District where he hails from.

He lost to a 38-year-old man, despite his huge experience in politics and law.

He accused the then-Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka who had beaten him as an Independent Candidate in the Zebila election of masterminding his defeat in the Assembly elections.