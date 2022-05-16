Ghana: BoG Hospital Meant to Serve General Public, Not Staff Only ... Management Declares May 20-21 As 'Open Day' to Educate Public

The Bank Hospital recently constructed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), is not meant to serve only staff of the Central Bank, but the general public, Chief Executive Officer, IndrenPoovan, has said.

According him, there was the perception that the facility was constructed purposely for the staff of the bank.

"It has been erroneously perceived that the Bank Hospital is only for the staff of Bank of Ghana," MrPoovan said this on Friday, when he took journalists round to learn at first hand the operations of the hospital.

The Bank Hospital, constructed by the BoG, and located near NAFTI in Cantonments, is a multi-disciplinary private healthcare facility that focuses on the best clinical outcome for clients.

It is a state-of-the-art facility with modern technology and offers a broad spectrum of expert medical care sand services that meet the needs of the communities the BoG serve in Accra, and around the country and beyond borders.

As part of the interaction, the media personnel were taken round the various departments of the hospital, such as Medical Ward, Children's Ward, Urology Procedure Unit, Physiotherapy, Eye Department, E.N.T Department and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Mr Poovan said "We want to inform the public that the facility is here to serve everyone."

He said in view of the erroneous perceptionabout thehospital, management had decided on an Open Day to educate the public about the operations of the hospital.

Slated for May 20-21, 2022, MrPoovansaid the event was to give the public an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the various specialties and facilities available to cater for the health needs of the public.

He said participants would also enjoy free medical screening and have opportunity to thoroughly examine their body and receive free counselling on existing health conditions.

Mr Poovan said patrons of the programme would enjoy services such as visual acuity tests, health risk assessment, diet counselling, rapid test for malaria, diabetes, typhoid, salmonella, and hepatitis b," he said.

In addition, the participants have opportunity to check their vital statistics such as weight and BMI and women would enjoy free breast examination.

"The Bank Hospital is therefore urging everyone to visit their facility on the stipulated dates for a top-notch, client-focused and professional healthcare service provision," MrPoovan said.

The Acting Director of Nursing of The Bank Hospital, Vincent Smith, said the hospital treats all types of diseases and also concentrated on specialist healthcare delivery.

He said the hospital had executive wards and VVIP wards to take care of important personalities in the society.

Mr Smith said the hospital had more wards to take care of women and children.