Namibia: Hymn Awards Are Back

Twelve groups have entered the 2022 Hymn Awards and Choir Competition set for 28 May at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre.

The event aims to raise awareness, via singing, to all social evils plaguing society such as gender-based violence, depression, intimate partner killing, rape, alcohol and drug abuse, and many more.

It makes a return after the first event staged in 2019. The event could not take place last year and in 2020 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Organiser Ndali Nenkavu told VIBEZ! that they are aware of how much people enjoy music, and it plays an important role in their daily lives.

"The kind of music we listen to also has a huge influence on people's behaviour, especially the younger generation," he observed.

Nenkavu said they chose this genre because they want to send out a positive message and influence young boys and girls as well as elders to make better decisions in life.

"We need to do so with the kind of music that is associated with and influences good behaviour, instils discipline, ethics and good principles while at the same time consoles hearts and relieves people from their burdens and evil thoughts," he added.

In terms of the competition, he explained that each choir will be required to perform three songs. For the first part, groups can choose between two songs: allegro, which means played in a quick, lively tempo, or adagio, which means slow.

For the second song, each choir will have to compose a song based on topics ranging from GBV, passion killings, alcohol and drug abuse, suicide, rape, depression, teenage pregnancy and school dropouts as well as the impacts of Covid-19.

The third song will be the choir's choice.

Choirs can sing in the language of their choice.

More information is available on their Facebook page Hymn Awards and Choir Competition.

Nenkavu is available on 0812581073 for more information.