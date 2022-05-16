Ghana/Burkina Faso: Young Stallions Tactically Superior to Satellites - Coach Fatawu Salifu

Assistant Coach of Ghana's national male U-20 team, the Black Satellites, Fatawu Salifu,says the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso were tactically better than Ghana though the Satellites gave out their best on the day.

Ghana bowed out of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 as defending champions after a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at the Stade GénéralSeyniKountche on Saturday in Niger.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Ghana after losing 2-0 to Nigeria in their opening game last Sunday.

According to the Satellites gaffer, the team paid dearly for not utilizing their chances.

He said the Burkina Faso team gave out their best compared to Ghana and surely deserved the victory.

"In football you have your plans to win; your opponents also have theirs to win. So at the end, the side that gives out the best or players that are able to put out their best at the end takes the glory. I think our boys gave out their best but at the end, Burkina Faso emerged the better side in the tactical war. Congratulations to them."

Salifu said "when opportunities come and you fail to score or fail to utilise, of course your opponent will convert theirs and we credit them for that," he added.

The Black Satellites ended their WAFU Zone B title defence poorly after goals from MoussaKy and Abdel RachidZagre gave the Young Stallions their first victory of the competition.

Ghana pulled one back through Alex Sarfo to end the game 2-1.

The two finalists from this tournament will represent WAFU Zone B at the CAF U-20 tournament which takes place in Egypt from February 18 - March, 12 2022.