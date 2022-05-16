South Africa: MEC Mbali Hlophe Mourns the Passing of Legendary Gospel Artist Dr. Deborah Frazer

15 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Ms. Mbali Hlophe has learned with sadness of the passing of multi award winning Gospel artist, Dr. Deborah Frazer, who passed away on Sunday, 15 May 2022 after a short illness.

Deborah Frazer, who started her music career as a backing artist, became an award-winning Gospel artist and was recently honoured with a Doctor of Philosophy in Sacred Music by the Christian Leadership Academy.

Reflecting on her music career, MEC Hlophe said;" Deborah Frazer was more than a singer, she was a worshipper who used her gift to minister and touch souls. Her music brought healing and comfort to many people and for that, we will always cherish her."

The MEC extends her heartfelt condolences to Dr. Frazer's family, friends and industry colleagues. The Department working together with the National Department of Sports, Arts and Culture will meet her family and ensure she is given a befitting send off.

