Gambia: 3 Horses Burnt, Compound Set On Fire As Border Villages Clash

A conflict that ensued between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal has left three horses belonging to one Ali Sowe, burned into ashes with a compound set on fire; The Point has been reliably informed.

A source who wishes to speak to The Point on the condition of anonymity has confirmed the development, saying that the incident happened on Saturday.

Lamin Njie, spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force who was contacted for comment could not at the time of going to press confirm the number of horses and compounds burnt as a result of the clash.

However, he said the situation has now been put under control and that security has been deployed in the area to maintain peace and stability.

Police PRO Njie further added: "We can confirm a conflict that ensued between the villagers of Kerr Mot Haali in the Gambia and Kerr Mot Haali in Senegal. Security personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further escalation of the conflict," he said, further claiming that: "Calm and normalcy have been restored, while a thorough investigation into the cause of the conflict is underway."