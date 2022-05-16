Liberia: Let's Prevent the Ugly Past', Ex-Paynesville Mayor Cautions Youth

Ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, former Paynesville City Mayor Madam Cyvette Gibson has appealed to the conscience of young people across the country to prioritize dialogue over violence in order to prevent Liberia from returning to its ugly past.

According to the defeated Montserrado District #9 Representative candidate, youth are responsible for maintaining the peace, not only within their communities but the country and within various political parties.

Speaking in an interview with this paper at the weekend, Madam Gibson disclosed that the youth make up over 60% of the population, therefore, they should stand their ground but in a non-violent manner.

"We are relying on the youth to build the nation because we have set the foundation for them to follow. But that can only happen when they maintain the peace," said Madam Gibson.

"The youth now have the stage and platform for them to lay the foundation for their children ... and not us again because we are leaving," she cautioned.

The former Paynesville mayor pointed out that any attempt for the youth to choose violence, they can rest assured of taking the country backward, adding that dialogue is the only path to maintaining the peace and youth should stand their ground on that path.

"Dialogue and learn to express yourself and disagree peacefully. Have clear understanding as to what it is you want and how you want it. However, violence should not be the way to go about doing it," Madam Gibson pleaded with the young people.

She said she's having consultations and taking this message of peace to the youth in the communities and political parties to know their rights and how to go about it.

"We have to maintain the peace even before and after elections," she stressed.

Madam Gibson called on the youth to vote for what is in the interest of the nation and not what is in their interest, cautioning them not to vote based on sympathy but should consider what will see Liberia in the right direction for the upliftment of everyone.