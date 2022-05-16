Liberia: EJS Center Announces Us100, 000 Grants for Liberian Based NGOs, Calls for Applications

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) has announced the opening of applications for their Liberia Support Program and invited Liberian-based NGOs to apply by 27 May 2022.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of EJS Center Founder President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf receiving her Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, the African Women Development Fund (AWDF) announced it would award a 100,000 USD grant to any African women-led organization of her choice on the continent. Madam Sirleaf generously designated the EJS Center as the recipient of this gift.

As the Center proudly calls Monrovia home, it has been decided that the money will be re-granted locally to support three Liberian grassroots organizations. The Center is specifically looking to support women-led organizations working in health, education, and governance.

To apply, organizations must be registered in Liberia and have a proven history of being women-led. Projects can include the following activities, amongst others: seminars, workshops, and training; capacity building activities; institutional strengthening activities; and advocacy. Interested organizations must have a proven capacity to develop and implement targeted interventions in Liberia at the community and grassroots level.

Upon the announcement of the Liberia Support Program, Executive Director of the EJS Center, Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks, noted: "We are hugely grateful for the grant, and we are delighted that it will enable the Center to support local organizations doing grassroots work. We hope this will create long-term local partnerships and ensure the EJS Center has a positive presence here in Liberia."

Amini Kajunju, the EJS Center's Chief Operating Officer, stated:"I am very proud of the EJS Center's work across the continent to lift women. But today, I am particularly excited for this new chapter in which the Center can engage directly with, and support, local organizations doing vital work in health, education, and governance."

The Liberia Support Program will be selecting three grantees to receive a total of $30,000 each. Details on applying can be found on the EJS Center website, and all applicants must be received by 27 May 2022.

About the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development:

The EJS Center was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for change across Africa by helping unleash its most abundant untapped power--its women. It officially launched on International Women's Day, 8 March 2020.

Through a unique blend of programming, advocacy, research, and exhibitions, the Center advances women's public leadership and social development. As the first democratically elected woman president in Africa, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is passionate about supporting the next generation of women in public leadership.

About AWDF:

The African Women's Development Fund (AWDF) is a grant-making foundation that supports local, national, and regional women's organizations working towards the empowerment of African women and the promotion and realization of their rights. By specializing in grant-making and focused, tailored, movement-building programs, they work to strengthen and support the work of African women's organizations.