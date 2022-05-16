Liberia: Sethi Workers Union Rejects Media Report

The Workers Union of the Sethi Brothers steel company has rejected media reports that the union is planning a strike action against the company.

In a press release issued over the weekend, the workers union clarified that the alleged planned strike reported is false and misleading, saying such information has the propensity to undermine the work of the Pro-Poor Agenda and destroy the company's image.

According to the release signed by the workers union's president Mr. Richard Weah, the group's attention has been drawn to ongoing misleading, malicious and false information against the company by some unscrupulous individuals.

Mr. Weah is quoted in the release as saying that the workers union strongly believes that such misleading information against Sethi Brothers is only intended to damage the good image of the company and put the management and the workers at loggerhead.

Weah added that this is intended to sabotage the economy and scare away potential investors that are in the country, as well as those who desire to make investments here.

Mr. Weah wondered why reputable media institutions will be hosting people who are spreading such news without getting the workers union's side of the story or contacting Sethi Brothers management.

"We want to make this clear, that while we all know that no institution is problem-free, let it be known that any grievances we have will always be channeled through the proper authority which is the Ministry of Labor, rather than running to the media," he said.

According to the release Sethi Brothers is one of the renowned companies operating in Liberia that are promoting the image of the government by having many youthful Liberians in their employ in order to reduce the poverty rate in the country.

The release indicated that during the period of the Covid-19 epidemic, workers of the company that were sitting at home received their regular salaries on a monthly basis.