Angola and Congo Discuss Joint Security Arrangements

Luanda — Angola and Congo discuss Monday in Pointe Noire, DRC, ways to ensure joint border security and a consultation and exchange of information agreement between security bodies of the two countries, ANGOP has learnt from a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

The two countries will review the state of cooperation in the defence and security fields with emphasis on common border, demarcation and delimitation of land, river and maritime borders, the statement says.

It adds that the agenda includes discussion towards aspects related to internal security and order, as well as the agreement between Angola and Congo on the establishment of a joint and permanent defence and security commission, in accordance with the memorandum of intention signed in Luanda, in February this year.

The two countries will also examine the protocol on the fight against trans-border crime and terrorism, cooperation agreement on migratory matters and possible negotiation and signing of a cooperation agreement on mutual customs assistance.

The Angolan side is being headed by the Interior minister, Eugénio Laborinho.