Mozambique: Covid-19 - Five New Cases, No Deaths and No Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further five new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This followed eight cases on Saturday, 15 on Friday and 19 on Thursday.

The Health Ministry's daily press release for Sunday said that the new cases were three men and two women. Four were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (whose nationality was not disclosed). Two of the cases were diagnosed in Maputo city, one in Cabo Delgado, one in Tete and one in Gaza.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,320,820 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 408 of them in the previous 24 hours.

403 of these tests yielded negative results, while the five positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,498.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) fell from 2.6 per cent on Friday, to 1.5 per cent on Saturday, to 1.23 per cent on Sunday.

Once again, the Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

The hospitalisation situation remained unchanged. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. Three people remained under medical care in the Covid-19 wards, two in Maputo city and one in Manica. All were receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no recoveries from the disease. Thus the total number of recoveries remained 223,190, which is slightly less than 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 90 on Friday, to 98 on Saturday to 103 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 45; Cabo Delgado, 21; Maputo province, 16; Sofala, six; Gaza, six; Nampula, four; Niassa, two; Manica, two; and Tete, one. There were no active cases in either Zambezia or Inhambane provinces.

The Ministry release reported that only 164 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday (94 in Gaza and 70 in Inhambane). The total number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,057,118, which is 92.4 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.