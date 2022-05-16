Namibia: Welfare Organisation Receives Hefty Boost From Capricorn Foundation

Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief, a welfare organisation established to serve the country's vulnerable communities got a boost of N$500,000 from the Capricorn Foundation last week.

Throughout its 14 years of charity work, Imago Dei has built a solid reputation as a responsbile channel betweeen organisations with the means to support charity work, and the communities who are in need of support,

The funds will be utilised to support numerous community projects that Imago Dei has identified. These projects, which are categorised as either basic needs, psychosocial intervention, education and training, or job creation, rely heavily on funding from donors to keep their doors open.

The number of individuals who will benefit directly and indirectly are well over 3000 people in the Zambezi, Kavango, Otjuzondjupa, Omaheke, Khomas, Hardap, and Ohangwena regions. Imago Dei supports projects that address specific community needs such as soup kitchens, food parcels, skills training, kindergartens, medical outreaches and preventative programmes.

"Capricorn Group and most recently the Capricorn Foundation have partnered with Imago Dei for many years, and have seen the positive impact of their programmes in the most vulnerable communities, through their hands-on approach and their continuous monitoring and evaluation of the projects that are supported by them," commented Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and acting Head of the Capricorn Foundation.