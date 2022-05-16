Namibia: Artists Weigh in Chinatown Violence

VARIOUS artists have weighed in on the recent decision by the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) to burn counterfeit goods imported into the country.

The decision by Namra torched a violent storm of youth protests against Chinese business entities in Windhoek last Friday.

The artists feel the act by Namra is not fair to young Namibian business people and also want the Chinese business community trading at Chinatown to face the same music.

Among those that are against the decision to burn counterfeit goods imported into the country are Dillish Mathews, PDK, Paulus Njambi aka Nigga get rich and King Tee Dee.

The various artists vented their anger on various social media platforms. They said the arrest of Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters Commissioner for economic Development Michael Amushelelo is 'unfair'.

They believe Amusheelelo is fighting for the freedom of the Namibian people. The firebrand politician faces various charges including incitement of violence as well as trespassing after leading his supporters to close down Chinatown last week without following laid-down procedures.

Mathews described the decision by Namra to destroy counterfeit goods worth N$5 million as 'inhuman'.

"Namra, your action of destroying goods of people who are trying hard to feed families and pay school fees is highly unacceptable,"she said.

She also added that, "That more than N$5 million worth of goods you destroyed could have helped saved families a lot of problems in this trying times and that money would have circulated within the country and somehow help contributed to the livelihoods of our brothers and sisters. Namra, rework your in human disastrous acts to serve the Namibian people on the ground more so young entrepreneurs trying to meet ends needs."

Pdk also shared the same sentiment with Mathews, stating that Namra is there to save the people.

"We can't allow such behaviour from our own government institution with their heads running like it is their houses. Tate Namra, don't forget that you are there to serve and protect the Namibian nation and not your masters. Even a blind person can bring you many many counterfeit goods from Chinatown.

"Counterfeit products come in the country the same way as whites, Chinese, lndians or Namibian but for you to go and run down some shops when you know the biggest sellers of counterfeit products. This is a selective move motivated by self hate, a colonial mindset and stupidity, and you are trying to justify yourself when you know you messed up. Please go and close down Chinatown then we can start talking," he said.

King Tee Dee weighed in, saying, "I remember Chinese sold fake Mshasho clothes at Chinatown importing them to Namibia, l made a case and it disappeared, China town should close too,"

Nigga get rich also said it's high time Namibians should be treated the same.

"Namibia belongs to all of us and freedom is what we want as we fought for a package of peace. There is nothing better than equal treatment. If there is no job, people have to find all means possible to generate income for their families and children.

"What Ndeitunga is doing is pushing people into poverty and what do you expect will happen? Let us all listen to these issues and I am requesting the government to listen to the people and sort out these issues with no fight and make things right," he said. - unWrap.online