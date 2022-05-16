Namibia: Hendriena Laid to Rest At Mariental

HENDRIENA Mupolo, the nine-year-old girl who died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Hardap Irrigation Scheme farmer two weeks ago, was laid to rest at Mariental on Saturday.

At the burial service, Hardap education director Gerhard Ndafenongo said the nation sees hope, peace and the prosperity of families and society through children.

"We see our future within them, we combat poverty through them, social injustices, ignorance and the spread of dreaded diseases through them," he said.

"Yet children are innocent, they are pure and precious, and we want them treated as such."

Also speaking at the service, Mariental mayor Cherien Kock congratulated the community for having spoken with one voice in the wake of Hendriena's death.

Kock said the community's actions to stand together, share resources and contribute to the needs of Hendriena's family were the trademarks of a society.

"I can only thank you, Mariental. Let this unity not only be for now. This which started here with this young person must continue," said Kock.

In a tribute on behalf of Hendriena's family, family friend Henry Pieters described her as a beautiful and loving daughter who always had a smile on her face, and who was a teacher to her cousins.

"However, circumstances came in. Circumstances that forced you to greet us. And you said: 'Thank you, mama, thank you, papa, and thank you, my family'. That is how we know you, farewell our child," said Pieters.

Former minister of gender equality and child welfare Marlene Mungunda, in a message read on her behalf, called on the community to allow the law to run its course.

Mungunda expressed her confidence in the police, prosecutors and magistrates to be able to determine the truth of what transpired on the day Hendriena was fatally injured.

She urged the community to remain unified as they seek answers.

"We know from our political history that united we will emerge victorious, but divided we will fail in our pursuit. Therefore, let's be vigilant, let's hold hands, as we are a country of law and order, let's give justice a chance," said Mungunda.

Hendriena was fatally injured when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Hardap farmer Johan Meyer on 1 May.

The incident happened at Meyer's plot at the Hardap Irrigation Scheme, allegedly after Meyer had found people - including the girl's mother - collecting crops from one of his fields.

Hendriena's mother, Annemarie !Auchamus, has said she and other people went to the plot after hearing that Meyer had given permission for people to collect beans from his field.

She has also said Meyer was chasing after one of the people he found on his land, when his vehicle ran over Hendriena.

According to a police report, people were collecting crops from the field without Meyer's permission when he spotted them, chased them with his vehicle and hit Hendriena after she had fallen.

Meyer (50) has been charged with a count of culpable homicide and was released on bail of N$3 000 after his first court appearance on the charge on 3 May.