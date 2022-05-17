Nigeria: Burna Boy Thrills Fans With Latest Song, Last Last, At Billboard Awards

Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy hits the stage of the 2022 Billboard music award singing his latest song "Last Last" and rounding it up with his single from 2021, "kilometre".

His latest song, Last Last, which will be on his next album, Love, Damini, has been topping the charts since its release on May 13.

Burna Boy danced confidently around the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, on the 15th of May, wearing a stylish black suit and shorts.

During the first-ever Billboard MusicCon which was hosted two days before the Billboard Music Award by music journalist Heran Mamo, titled "Explosion of Afro-Fusion", Burna Boy had a lot to say about his rapidly growing career.

Among various topics, The African Giant talked about falling in love with performing for the first time after watching NSYNC perform with Nelly at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Now, he has become the first Nigerian artist to sell out the Madison Square Garden in April 2022. Burna Boy also explained how good he was at performing saying, "It's like I'm better at performing than making music.

"That says a lot because I'm really good at making music. You see how with Christ, there's B.C. and A.D.? I feel like that's how it is for me with performing. There's going to be a 'Before Burna Came' and 'After Burna's Death' time period in the performing arts world. That's my legacy."(sic)

Burna Boy's new album is set to be released on the 2nd of July which happens to be the day he turns 31.