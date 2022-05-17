Rwanda: Kigali Genocide Memorial Launches Exhibition About Genocide History

The Kigali Genocide Memorial is hosting an exhibition, "Filmer le procès: Un enjeu social, De Nuremberg au Genocide des Tutsi au Rwanda," to serve as an educational learning tool for Rwandan researchers, decision makers, educators and young people about the history of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

The exhibition that was launched last week is also expected to contribute to the understanding and fighting of the genocide denial. It is hosted by Aegis trust in partnership with Iriba centre, and has been running from May 11, expected to end on May 27.

At the exhibition, videos are being displayed. These were recorded during the Gacaca period and show Rwanda's long journey of justice prevailing.

Vincent Rwamurizi, in-charge-of digitalisation of Gacaca archives and preservation at the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) said that, "we can't talk about genocide if there is no evidence. This will help in preserving this history through technology, few Gacaca videos captured will help young people learn and understand the journey of justice."

The exhibition also has videos of some of the genocide perpetrators who appeared in court in Paris. Efforts have been invested in making this possible, because it is proof that the genocide happened and it shows how justice was achieved.

The videos were collected and curated by the Archives Nationales de France in collaboration with Centre Iriba.

Freddy Mutangana, the executive secretary of Aegis Trust said that, today we are learning history through justice, but when genocide was implemented, justice was absent. People looted and killed, and no one was held accountable or punished, justice was availed after the massacres.

"The 'Never Again' we talk about is the justice that played a big role for our country to be where it is today," Mutangana said.

Assumpta Mugiraneza, the director of Iriba Centre called this an opportunity and a platform for people to learn about justice from trusted sources.

"We are inspired by telling Rwanda's history, and more specifically, the history of Gacaca courts and how justice was able to be achieved," Mugiraneza added.