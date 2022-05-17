Kenya: Gideon Moi Heads to SKM Centre as Kalonzo Plans Parallel Announcement

Nairobi — The political dalliance between former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi was facing a litmus test on Monday amid indications that the Wiper leader was headed out of the Azimio- One Kenya Alliance.

Moi, who recommended Kalonzo to deputize the Azimio presidential candidate in the August polls, walked out of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and headed to the SKM Command Centre in Karen where Kalonzo had promised to make an "extremely important announcement".

Moi has been a key player and supporter for Musyoka's political ambitions in the August 9th race So much so that the KANU leader sacrificed his chances to become the running mate of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga in favor of Musyoka.

The duo have portrayed a semblance of unity having been critical players of the One Kenya Alliance.

Moi and Kalonzo held talks in Nairobi on Sunday, with details of the meeting remaining scanty.

The arrival of Moi to the KICC meeting revealed that the duo may not be on the same pedestal when it comes to 2022 political direction.