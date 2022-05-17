Rwanda: Gasana Jets-in Ahead of BAL Playoffs

US-based Kenneth Gasana has arrived in the country to link up with Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club as they gear up for the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 scheduled for May 21-28 in Kigali.

The 37-year-old, confirmed to Times Sport that he arrived in the country on Sunday night.

It's the second time in a row that Gasana is playing at the BAL.

He brings experience to the REG team as he has played for various clubs, especially out of Rwanda in his long playing career, in addition to being a key pillar for the national team.

Meanwhile, REG are expected to return to the country today, from a training camp in Istanbul, where they played several friendly games.

Other teams that will take part in the playoffs will start to jet in on Wednesday three days before the tournament tips-off.

REG will play against Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) basketball club in the playoffs of the BAL on Saturday May 21.