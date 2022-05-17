Kenya: Kanu, Affiliate OKA Parties Firmly in Azimio, Salat Assures

Nairobi — KANU Secretary General Nick Salat has assured that affiliate parties within the One Kenya Alliance are locked behind Azimio- One Kenya Alliance.

This is despite Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka bolting out of the outfit and seeking to vie for presidency as an independent candidate.

Musyoka made the announcement accompanied by KANU party leader Gideon Moi.

"I want to assure the 5th that this time around count KANU in. We are here to stay and will vote for you," Salat stated while at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where Martha Karua was unveiled as Azimio coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga's running mate.

Moi arrived at KICC and moments later walked out and joined Musyoka at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) command center.

It remains unclear if Moi would be supporting Musyoka's presidency.

"Kutokuwa na msimamo ni kitu mbaya sana.(Not having a stand is a very bad thing),"Salat quipped.

On Sunday, it was alleged that Moi and Musyoka were held talks in Nairobi, with details of the meeting remaining scanty.

The arrival of Moi to the meeting revealing that the duo might be on the same pedestal when it comes to the 2022 political direction.

Musyoka has announced that he will be vying for the presidency in the August 9 elections, after the party severed ties with the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga citing deceit.

In a bid to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Musyoka also unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his Deputy President designate.

Speaking at his party's command center on Monday, Musyoka explained that his decision came after consultations with top officials.

"Kenyans had assumed when I said I will support Raila for a third time that it's obvious (that I'll be running mate," he said.

Kalonzo said he'd have picked KANU Chairman Gideon Moi as his running mate had One Kenya Alliance "not been messed up".