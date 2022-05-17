Rwanda: Cricket - Zonic Tigers, IPRC-Kigali Crowned T20 Champions

Cricket powerhouse Zonic Tigers cricket club on Sunday, May 15, beat Kigali Cricket Club by 100 runs to win the 2022 Rwanda Cricket Association T20 Cup during an entertaining final at Gahanga Cricket stadium.

Centurion Bryan Asaba put in a man-of-the-match performance with an impressive display in the final after contributing a stunning 120 runs out of an overall 217 registered by Zonic.

Zonic Tigers won the toss and chose to bat first in the first innings during which Asaba impressed spectators at the oval with a performance that left the opposing side with little hopes of overcoming his threat.

Kigali Cricket Club pushed to turn the result around in the second innings, but the club's players were all out (eliminated) after posting 112 runs in the process.

In the second division, IPRC-Kigali beat Right Guards Cricket Club in the final by 19 runs to be crowned champions of the RCA T20 Cup champions.

The champions' Oscar Manishimwe was named the man of the match in the final after posting 55 runs out of 62 balls to inspire his side to the title.